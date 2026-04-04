THERE have been renewed calls for clarity over the future of the vacant Broadway Towers in West Belfast.

The site has remained vacant since 2015 when residents moved out of the high-rise blocks. In the years since, the land has been used by the Belfast Trust for car parking and daycare facilities.

Covering a significant portion of the Broadway area, politicians are now urging the Trust to set out a clear plan for the site’s long-term redevelopment.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said efforts are ongoing to secure clarity on the future of the land.

“We are continuing to press Belfast Trust to set out a clear plan for the Broadway Towers site,” he said. “Vacant since 2015, it’s currently being used for car parking and daycare services — both important, but this is a major site in West Belfast that is currently a blight on the area and it deserves a long-term vision.

“We are urging Belfast Trust to advance its ten-year capital plan and make a firm decision on the future of this site.”

Belfast Trust has told Sinn Féin that the site "remains of strategic importance given its proximity to the Royal Group of Hospitals, particularly for the future development of Trust services in line with its ten-year capital plan". The Trust added that it is a potential site option for the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service.

West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan added his voice to calls for more clarity over the site.

“This is a huge site at the entrance to West Belfast, with most of it left empty and derelict. We need clear plans on a way forward.

“When entering from the motorway, this is one of the first things you see. It does not reflect the regeneration of the area, and we want to see meaningful development in the near future.

"The community is calling on Belfast Trust to deliver this.

"Sinn Féin will continue to press the Belfast Trust in the coming months to outline a detailed strategy for the redevelopment of the site."