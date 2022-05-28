Call for government intervention as food bank runs out of food

A BELFAST food bank, which ran out of food twice in one week, has called for the restoration of government at Stormont to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

Andersonstown-based charity Foodstock has opened its doors seven days a week to deal with a soaring number of local families and individuals who are struggling to make ends meet.

Foodstock manager, Paul Doherty, thanked the local community for "rallying around" to support the charity as it deals with "400 plus" households.

He said there had been a drastic increase in the amount of people "who are really finding it tough".

"We ourselves ran out of food twice this week, and it's fair to say that we're struggling at the minute with the number of referrals being received on a daily basis which is seeing us now opening seven days a week just to be able to cope and to get out and support and help as many people as possible," he said.

"We rely heavily on the generosity of people in this community and, my God, have they consistently stepped up. So thank you each and every one of you who come and supported us. Thanks also to people for giving up their time to volunteer and show solidarity with people in this community who need a helping hand at this time. We've had many volunteers here heading out and delivering food to homes.

"But it's absolutely scandalous that in 2022 we are finding that over 400 households in West Belfast are struggling to put food on the table and struggling to heat their homes. It's absolutely scandalous that children are going to school hungry and going to bed at night hungry. The parents we've spoken to here are absolutely at their wits' end.

"We need a government first and foremost and we need a government that's going to step up and look out for people here. Otherwise I fear for what's down the line for many people living throughout our communities. We will continue to do what we can on the ground, but we need some form of intervention which will deal with this crisis, and we need some form of intervention which will put money into people's pockets so that they can have the dignity to support themselves and their families."