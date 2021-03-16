Forth River Greenway appeals for cycle and walk volunteers

AN exciting new volunteer programme has been launched on the Forth Meadow Community Greenway – which plans to link North Belfast and the West of the city.



Sustrans and Intercomm will recruit and train a team of volunteers in a range of walking and cycling activities alongside mediation skills. The newly trained volunteer walk and cycle leaders will be supported to then empower and lead people to enjoy the Forth Meadow Community Greenway and promote the shared space.



The Forth Meadow Community Greenway is a new £5.1 million EU PEACE IV-funded project to connect existing open spaces in North and West Belfast along a 12km route taking in Clarendon Playing Fields, Paisley Park, Springfield Dam, Falls Park, Bog Meadows, leading to the new Transport Hub on the Grosvenor Road.

What a wonderful poem inspired by the Falls Park sculpture Spirit of the Hound and the @seupb @belfastcc #OnCommonGround community greenway. Thanks Jim. Follow the hound as you walk....https://t.co/q9KXvEkJxX pic.twitter.com/NXD9YRGA9d — Forth Meadow Greenway #OnCommonGround (@GreenwayForAll) February 11, 2021

The Greenway will be at the heart of this project and is in need volunteers to bring it to life and encourage local people to get out walking and cycling.



Rachael Ludlow-Williams, Sustrans Volunteer Coordinator said: “This is an exciting project ensuring local people can get involved and be at the heart of the greenway. Volunteers are pivotal to the new Greenway and we hope that the free training we offer will enable the wider community to walk and cycle along this shared space for many years to come. We encourage anybody that enjoys getting out on a bike or walking to get involved, no experience is necessary, just a commitment to help others.



“We will provide free training in cycle or walk leader, mediation, bike maintenance, first aid and lots more.”



Conor Maskey, Intercomm said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for local people to get involved in local ‘health and well-being’ activities in their own back yard. The mediation training that we will provide as part of volunteering efforts will also equip people with the necessary skills to make best use out of their Greenway. I look forward to working with local groups and individuals to ensure the potential of this exciting new project is properly realised.”