Campaigners call on Minister to install safe cycling infrastructure across West Belfast

WEST BELFAST cyclists are due to meet with Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon as they campaign to have safe cycling infrastructure installed across the district.

It comes as data shows that of the 33.67km of protected cycle lanes and greenways across Belfast, only 0.12km are in the West of the city.

Ann Pendleton, who founded the Wheely Inclusive cycling group alongside Siobhan Skates, explained why the new cycle lanes are needed: “The DfI have outlined proposals for cycling infrastructure around Belfast. We are campaigning first of all on the underinvestment in North and West Belfast when it comes to cycling infrastructure in comparison to South and East Belfast.

“There are a number of local cycling groups who have come together with the West Belfast Partnership Board to lobby the Minister in relation to addressing the underinvestment and look at ways that infrastructure can be introduced.



“The government are trying to promote sustainable travel both for its environmental and health benefits and we are doing what we can do in terms of putting projects together on the ground but the Department for Infrastructure need to match that by ensuring that they make good on their promises and put decent cycling infrastructure in place” she said.

Happy to be part of yet another Safe Cycling Routes West Belfast Meeting today. Great participation and momentum in taking this issue forward. Thanks to @WestBelfastPB pic.twitter.com/BQsgPhJICc — ainemccabe (@CllrAine) March 10, 2021

Ann said that since lockdown people have been cycling more frequently and added that this is a good opportunity to start a campaign so that people can cycle in a safe and sustained way.



“During lockdown there were very few cars on the streets and we saw more cyclists on the roads. Now as things are starting to reopen the cars are back and there are fewer cyclists. This shows that people will cycle if it is safe for them to do so.”

Detailing how groups are having to travel to other areas of Belfast to cycle safely, Ann said: “Sustrans have been increasing their presence in West Belfast and just last week they launched a new project in the Falls Park where they brought E-Bikes over but when they are taking the groups that they are working with out, they are going to South and East Belfast where there are safer cycling lanes.”

From the survey we ran last month.

Comments from West Belfast:



"I regularly take my children cycling, we load the bikes onto a bike rack and drive somewhere like the Lagan Towpath".



"I would be terrified if my children or grandchildren cycled in West Belfast. " — CYCUL© (@cyculcc) March 11, 2021

While a number of temporary pop-up cycling lanes were installed during lockdown, Ann feels that they are to be welcomed cautiously.

“People get used to them, then they disappear. If it is there in place of a safe cycling lane then it is not worth its salt, but if it is there to mark the location of something more permanent then that is a positive.



“The temporary lane of the Grosvenor Road is dangerous if you are coming out of a side street as it is two-way. The cars have to look right and left as cyclists can be coming from both sides.



"One of the DfI’s policy objectives is about creating a continuous, coherent cycle network around Belfast and it is not coherent if they stop suddenly."

“I volunteer with the Wheely Inclusive Cycling Project which is based in the Bog Meadows. We work with older people and people with disabilities.



“When Covid allows we will be back out with them but the only safe space for them is in the Bog Meadows. If it is raining we can’t cycle and the paths are very narrow” she added.

The Wheely Inclusive Cycling Project is a H.E.A.R.T project initiative who, pre-pandemic provided cycling programmes on Wednesdays in and around the Bog Meadows which is the only flat network of off-road paths available for safe cycling in West Belfast.

‘Wheely Wednesdays’ were days when a group of older people with little or no experience of cycling and a group of young people with learning disabilities could be seen cycling safely around the Bog Meadows under the watchful eye of Ann and Siobhan.

Ann added: "The Wheely Inclusive project is delighted to have the use of this space and are thankful to St Galls GAC and Ulster Wildlife Trust. The consistent mantra for the Programme is 'Safety, Comfort and Fun' which is promoted with every cycle."

Petition · Safe Cycling Network in West Belfast · https://t.co/zgEEoZmfCZ https://t.co/JWE4PXzqxG — Dominica McGowan (@DominicaMcGowan) February 18, 2021

Showing his support for the campaign, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said: "I commend the safe cycle lanes campaign in West Belfast. For far too long this part of the city has been under invested in by the Department for Infrastructure.

"As someone who only took up cycling during the first Covid lockdown, I soon found that you had to cycle out of West Belfast to find safe cycle lanes and feel safe on the roads. That is not acceptable.

"There are many cyclists in this part of the city who deserve better, As the MP for West Belfast I want to see cyclists from all other parts of the city and beyond cycling on our roads in West Belfast and feeling safe to do so and seeing what this part of the city has to offer. Let's work together to ensure a safe cycling infrastructure is put in place."

Cycling is on the increase since the pandemic. However, that increase is negligible. The reason is the lack of safe infrastructure. To achieve carbon neutrality we need a considerable uptake in cycling. West and North Belfast urgently needs a safe cycling network @NicholaMallon — Michael Mckee (@michaelmcac) February 18, 2021

A DfI spokesperson said: “The Department does not allocate funding based on areas of the city.

“In terms of infrastructure development in areas of Belfast, Minister Mallon is planning to publish the Belfast Cycling Network in the coming weeks. This will set out the Department’s proposals for a coherent cycling network across Belfast.

“In 2019, in view of the lower level of cycling infrastructure in the north and west the city, the Department commissioned a specific active travel feasibility study for North and West Belfast.



“This study was carried out by Sustrans and the findings have informed the development of the Belfast Cycling Network. The Department also completed a short but important link at the Broadway Roundabout which ultimately connects the Falls Road through Bog Meadows to Belfast city centre.

“Work on the development of a number of walking and cycling schemes in West Belfast is getting underway working in partnership with other stakeholders.



“A business case for the Colin active travel network is being taken forward by Belfast City Council with support from the Department and other agencies. The Department is also providing funding towards Belfast City Council’s Forth Meadow Greenway project, which aims to connect shared civic space in the West of the city.”