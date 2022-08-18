Carroll to hold Turf Lodge advice clinic following "influx" of issues

A COMMUNITY advice clinic dealing with a range of pressing local issues will take place in Turf Lodge on Friday.

Organised by People Before Profit, the clinic at Ardmonagh Family Centre will offer advice and support to residents on everything from benefits applications, passport forms, council issues, housing and more.

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll said the event comes following an “influx of visitors” to his constituency office in recent months.

“People have experienced a few difficult years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

“Since coronavirus restrictions were lifted, my constituency office has been inundated with requests for support.

COMMUNITY ADVICE CLINIC



People Before Profit will hold a community advice clinic at Ardmonagh Family & Community Group this Friday from 2pm.

If you have any issues you would like to raise with us then please come along. pic.twitter.com/ccgVXgtX9y — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) August 15, 2022

“While our Falls Road office has always been open to residents, this clinic will make it easier for people living closer to Turf Lodge to reach out.

“Whether dealing with statutory agencies, offering benefits and housing advice, or even helping with a community campaign issue, we’re here to help.”

People Before Profit Councillor Matt Collins added: “This clinic is really an opportunity for residents to raise any issues they might have with us.

“The Ardmonagh Family and Community Centre is already a focal point for countless residents who depend on their services and we hope to complement that excellent work. By hosting this clinic we hope to help more residents navigate whatever issues they are experiencing."

People Before Profits' community advice clinic will take place at Ardmonagh Family Centre, 61-63 Ardmonagh Gardens, on Friday (19 August) from 2pm-4pm.

For more info contact 02890 231 628. All welcome.