Warning after cars attacked with eggs on the Falls

A WEST Belfast residents' group has branded attacks on cars and homes with eggs in the Falls Road area as "mindless".

The Falls Residents 'Association issued an online appeal in a bid to prevent further attacks, which it says could result in a "very serious accident".

Community reps have engaged with local convenience stores to discourage the sale of eggs to young people in the area.

"Over the last two nights there have been a number of individuals involved in attacking cars on the Falls Road with eggs," the Falls Residents' Association stated.

"Cars have been damaged and homes attacked by what can only be described as the mindless actions of a few.

"We appeal to those involved to stop before someone is hurt or seriously injured. It only takes a second's lapse in concentration to loss control of a car which could result in a very serious accident.

"We have had multiple people contact us whose homes are continually attacked and they are genuinely afraid to either confront those involved or speak out against them.

Please stop this. What if this was someone you knew or loved being attacked like this?"









