Pressure mounts for Casement build as new report reveals potential £6m economic uplift

Harry Connolly Director Fáilte Feirste Thiar pictured with Peter Lynch CEO West Belfast Partnership Board and Alison Mc Crudden, Director Brassneck Youth Theatre at the west Belfast welcome mural calling for the development of Casement Park.

The redevelopment of Casement Park could generate £6m per year for the local economy, a West Belfast tourism development body has said.

Fáilte Feirste Thiar has publicly backed the GAA's proposal for a new 34,578 capacity stadium, which was given planning permission by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon in July.

The tourism development agency's Director Harry Connolly said the redevelopment will create hundreds of jobs throughout construction and, when operational, adding an estimated £6m to the economy.

Mr Connolly branded the Casement Park plans the "the most significant development project in a generation".

The call to redevelop the stadium comes following recent revelations that Mooreland & Owenvarragh Residents’ Association (MORA) are bidding to quash the Department for Infrastructure's planning decision.

In 2014, MORA's High Court victory overturned plans to build a 38,000 capacity Casement Park, which was had granted planning permission the previous year. The residents' association has submitted a judicial review application to the courts in recent weeks to stop the latest stadium proposals.

Mr Connolly said that, despite the legal challenge, there are "extremely strong levels of support for this transformational project".

“The benefits of Casement Park will be far-reaching for West Belfast, representing not only a significant economic investment in the area but an investment in West Belfast’s long-term social and cultural development," he said.

“Social value generation will be a key facet of the project with clauses built into the plans for the stadium whether that be through training opportunities for young people or through supporting and providing a space for the growth of language, arts, music, and cultural activities.

“The stadium will have a positive impact on every business, organisation and group in every sector from the hospitality industry to the area’s creative and arts groups, supporting the long-term ambitions of West Belfast. The local community is calling for its development as soon as due process allows.

“The realisation of Casement Park will be a game-changer at every level”

Fáilte Feirste Thiar has been joined by the West Belfast Partnership Board and Brassneck Theatre in calling for the redevelopment of Casement Park.

Peter Lynch, CEO West Belfast Partnership Board, stated: "There is a pipeline of planned projects that will also have a significant impact like the Belfast Transport Hub and the Glenmona Housing Development, and we have already seen the impact the James Connolly Centre and Andersontown Leisure Centre have had in the area.

“It will be a significant cultural and economic pillar in the local economy. That is why it is vital that we see Casement Park delivered for West Belfast.”

Alison Mc Crudden, Director Brassneck Youth Theatre Company, said: “The redevelopment will be not a one-dimensional sports project, but it will provide long-term support for the creative and cultural sector as a key aspect of its design and operations. It will be a focal point for local organisations in these sectors adding to the vibrant cultural and arts heritage that exists in West Belfast.”