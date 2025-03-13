Catholic officers' discrimination cases should be a wake up call for PSNI: Kelly

SINN Féin's Policing spokesperson Gerry Kelly has called for PSNI to take stock of the discrimination cases being taken by Catholic officers as a wake-up call – saying it underlines the need for change.

It has been reported by the Belfast Telegraph that four Catholic officers are taking legal action against the PSNI over alleged sectarian discrimination.

"The media reports that four Catholics, a mixture of serving and retired PSNI police officers, are suing the PSNI over sectarianism within the force could be both a wake-up call and potentially, a catalyst for positive change," said the North Belfast MLA.

“These four Catholics are taking a brave step, as they did when joining the PSNI in the first instance. That there are sectarian elements in the force is no surprise. I have had officers relate such stories to me. They were, however, understandably not prepared to have their identity revealed for fear of ostracization or victimisation.

“Other members of the Policing Board dealt with similar situations. In the most recent police recruitment drive over 4,800 applied. Just under 28 per cent of the applicants were Catholic.

“The percentages are dropping. Retention of Catholics who get through the course to become police officers, is also a problem. There may be a number of factors involved, but sectarianism can make it a cold house for Catholics.

“50-50 recruitment was brought in under Patten, to bring about a service representative of the community it serves. The political decision by a British Secretary of State to end it has certainly made that job much harder."