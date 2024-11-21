WATCH: CCU Credit Union is having its busiest Christmas period ever

CHRISTMAS is fast approaching and CCU Credit Union is having its busiest Christmas period ever.

CCU Chief Executive Terry McCrudden said; "CCU Credit Union is now one of the largest Credit Unions in Ireland, and the weeks before Christmas are traditionally the busiest time of the year for CCU.

"The importance of the loan service CCU provides to our members is so evident at Christmas time, when members avail of our low interest loans to ensure they can take care of Christmas.

"There is still time for members to apply for their Christmas loans and we aim to have a decision on each application within 24 hours.

“As a not for profit community owned organisation, CCU now serves almost 35,000 members.

“We are always member focused and embedded in the communities we serve.

"CCU supports sports clubs, community organisations, local schools, and we also award educational bursaries each year to students.

“Our members make CCU, and it is so important that we are at the heart of our communities.

“With nine branches and offices across Belfast and North Down, we continue to grow among people who want to save, access loans with a very low interest rate, and take advantage of our full range of banking services.

“Our nine local branches ensure a personal service if our members prefer to conduct business face to face.

“Our online services offer our members access to their Credit Union 24 hours a day, seven days a week and we continue to ensure we offer the best service possible to our members.

“Our mobile banking app connects you to your CCU savings, loans and current account. It allows you to transfer or withdraw money or make payments. You can set up direct debit payments for TV licence, mortgage payments, car insurance etc. CCU is the first Credit Union in the North to offer this full banking service to our members.



“Our online loan application allows you to apply online with an average decision on an application for credit of 24 hours. Simply sign the documentation online and we transfer the funds to your nominated account. What could be easier and all from the comfort of your armchair! You can also now join CCU online.

"We look forward to continuing to serve our members and to welcoming new members and we thank everyone who has made CCU such a vibrant and successful Credit Union.

"And we hope all our members have a very happy Christmas!"