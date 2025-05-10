CCU Credit Union transforms loan application process – borrow up to £75,000 instantly

Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp

CCU Credit Union has revamped its loan application process, making it faster and more accessible than ever. Say goodbye to long waits and limited options. You can Join Today and Borrow Today, with personal loans available immediately for amounts up to £75,000.



Whether you're planning a relaxing holiday, renovating your kitchen, or upgrading your car, CCU is ready to help you make it happen, without delay.



Interested? Simply scan the QR code or visit www.ccuni.org to apply today. Whatever you're into, get into CCU.

Sign up to the daily Belfastmedia briefing to stay up to date with everything Belfast Subscribe to Belfast Media

Donate to BelfastMedia.com today to ensure that this website remains free now, free forever Donate

Do you have something to say on this issue? If so, submit a letter for publication to Conor McParland at c.mcparland@belfastmedia.com or write to Editor Anthony Neeson at Andersonstown News/North Belfast News, Teach Basil, 2 Hannahstown Hill, Belfast BT17 0LT