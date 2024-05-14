Cellar Restaurant at Belfast Castle is open and ready for the pleasure of your company

COME and join us for lunch or dinner and feast like a king at Belfast Castle. Enjoy a sumptuous menu full of delicious local ingredients, all expertly prepared by our skilled chefs. Great food and service in a magical setting!

The Cellar Restaurant is fully licenced and opened from 12-7pm Sunday to Thursday and from 12-8pm Friday & Saturday. The Cellar Restaurant boasts the most amazing views of Belfast Lough and is the ideal setting for romantic meals for 2, family get-togethers and everything in between!

Book a table now by searching “Cellar Belfast Castle” on Google or by phone on 028 9077 6925.