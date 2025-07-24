CELTIC STORIES: Japanese hope – and concern – for fans as the new season nears

DONE DEAL: “I will do my best to contribute in games for results and wins,” said Yamada on signing

THE signing of Japanese striker Shin Yamada has been officially announced by Celtic following a drawn-out period of speculation and interest. The 25-year-old joins from Kawasaki Frontale on a four year contract, with Celtic reportedly paying around £1.5 million for his services.

Yamada was in exceptional form last season in Japan, netting nineteen goals and establishing himself as one of the J League’s most clinical finishers. While he’s only managed two goals this season so far, his overall play and potential have clearly convinced Brendan Rodgers and his recruitment team that he’s worth the investment.

Earlier this month, Yamada made his senior debut for Japan in a 6-1 victory over Hong Kong at the East Asia Cup, capping off an exciting period in his career. Though I’ve only seen limited footage of him, the highlights suggest a striker very much suited to Rodgers’ system. He is sharp in his movement, quick across the ground, and clever in his positioning. It’s hard not to draw comparisons to former Celtic fan favourite Kyogo Furuhashi. Whether it’s due to their shared nationality, similar stature, or the way they move on and off the ball, there are definite similarities in their style. If Yamada can deliver even a fraction of what Kyogo offered at Celtic Park, supporters have reason to be excited.

Celtic continued to build positive momentum at the weekend with a dazzling 4-0 victory over Premier League side Newcastle United (whose fans didn’t exactly endear themselves to the green side of Glasgow, by the way). Arne Engels, Johnny Kenny, Yang and Liam Scales all got on the scoresheet in a dominant preseason performance. Kenny in particular stood out, not just for his work rate but for bouncing back from a missed chance in the first half to score a poacher’s goal from a long Kasper Schmeichel kick and goalkeeper howler. His performance is a welcome headache: could he now be a key option in Rodgers’ plans for the upcoming campaign? With Yamada now added to the attacking mix, it’s an intriguing prospect.

But the loudest cheer of Saturday afternoon was reserved for Kieran Tierney. The former Celtic academy graduate returned to Parkhead turf in the second half and received an emotional standing ovation. It was his first home appearance since departing for Arsenal six years ago, and the occasion clearly meant a lot to the player. Speaking after the match, Tierney described the moment as amazing and admitted he was quite emotional stepping back on to the Celtic pitch. His presence on the pitch added even more energy to a side already in fine form and his electric one-two with Hatate that preceded Scales’ firm header was a joy to watch.

• A happy 30th to the famous Huddle, by the way. I've never known Celtic Park without it and I can't imagine a game without the Huddle cheer. The best tribute I can pay to it is that now older fans can’t imagine life without it either.

Off the pitch, transfer activity continues to heat up. Celtic remain in pursuit of Belgian winger Michel Ange Balikwisha, with the player’s representatives signalling him as open to a move to Glasgow. The 24-year-old currently plays for Royal Antwerp and is known for his directness, creativity and ability to stretch defences from wide areas. With the club lacking natural width following Nicolas Kuhn’s exit and Jota’s injury, Balikwisha could be an ideal reinforcement. Antwerp’s precarious financial situation may allow Celtic to strike a deal at a reduced price, with reports suggesting a bid of around £6 million could be enough to secure his signature.

Centre-back Étienne Youte is another being monitored by the Hoops. The 23-year-old currently plays for Le Havre in France and is said to be firmly on Rodgers’ radar. A tall, physical defender with composure on the ball, Youte would offer a blend of aerial dominance and technical ability that fits the manager’s possession-based approach. With Le Havre also facing financial difficulties, Celtic could pounce and negotiate a more affordable deal than previously expected.

In terms of outgoings, Australian winger Marco Tilio is close to sealing a loan move to Rapid Vienna. The deal is expected to include a clause that could make the move permanent depending on his performances. Tilio has struggled for playing time and will be hoping for a fresh start and more consistent playing time in Austria. Similarly, Luis Palma has completed a loan move to Lech Poznan after falling out of favour under Rodgers. The Honduran international will look to rediscover his form in Poland and make an impact in the Champions League qualifiers.

Meanwhile, to the alarm of the Celtic faithful, speculation around the future of Daizen Maeda just won’t go away. Despite ongoing contract talks, Premier League side Brentford are showing strong interest in the red-hot Japanese forward. Rodgers recently admitted that no progress has been made on an extension, though he praised Maeda’s professionalism and focus. Having been Celtic’s standout player last season, Maeda’s influence on this squad is enormous. Losing him would be a massive blow in terms of output, energy – and morale. If there’s one player the board should go all-out to retain, it’s Maeda. He embodies everything Celtic demand in a forward: relentless workrate, selfless movement and crucial goals in big moments.

With new faces arriving, key players returning and potential departures looming, it’s clear that Celtic’s summer is far from over. Brendan Rodgers and the club’s hierarchy have made promising early moves, but the coming weeks will be crucial in shaping what kind of squad enters the 2025/2026 season. Shin Yamada brings fresh attacking energy, while Kieran Tierney offers a timely reminder of what homegrown quality and returning heroes can bring to the pitch.

If Celtic can build on this momentum both on and off the park, they will be well positioned to dominate again at home and make a meaningful impact in Europe once again.