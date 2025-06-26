CELTIC STORIES: Mixed emotions among the faithful as Kuhn exit looms

CELTIC’S summer transfer window is gathering serious momentum as key departures loom and several exciting targets move closer to Parkhead. With Bundesliga side RB Leipzig closing in on winger Nicolas Kuhn, the Hoops are preparing to reinvest significantly as Brendan Rodgers reshapes his squad ahead of a crucial 2025/26 campaign.

Talks between Celtic and Leipzig have reached an advanced stage, with the German club reportedly willing to offer around £15 million for Kuhn. Having signed the 24-year-old from Rapid Vienna for just £3 million only 18 months ago, Celtic look poised to secure a healthy profit on a player who has impressed at times but struggled for consistency.

Kuhn made a brilliant start to the 24/25 season in Glasgow, quickly becoming a regular feature in Rodgers’ attacking plans. His pace, intelligence and direct style made him a dangerous weapon, particularly in the Champions League. However, a dip in form in the second half of last season led to questions about his long-term role, and Celtic appear ready to capitalise on Leipzig’s interest.

The Bundesliga outfit are said to view Kuhn as a potential long-term asset with scope for further development. Newcastle United and other Bundesliga sides are also keeping tabs on the winger, but Leipzig are very much in the box seat. Celtic fans have mixed reactions on Kuhn’s departure, with some dreaming of him staying and reaching his previous heights, while others would rather capitalise while interest is still high. The truth is that while £15 million seems on the low end for a player who’s knocking on the door of die Mannschaft, Kuhn has never displayed the relentless consistency that clubs demand and he seems disinterested, if not exactly unhappy, in Glasgow. A parting of the ways would probably be best all round.

With the Kuhn deal progressing, Celtic have been quick to identify reinforcements. High on their list is Moussa Baradji, the highly rated 24-year-old midfielder from Swiss side Yverdon Sport. Baradji has enjoyed a cracking breakout season in the Swiss Super League, drawing praise for his versatility, stamina and technical ability.

His former manager Paolo Tramezzani, now at AEL Limassol, spoke glowingly of the player earlier this year. “Moussa is a very surprising player, who can play in all midfield positions, who has great stamina. He has rare qualities,” Tramezzani told Swiss media. With only one year left on his contract, Celtic could secure Baradji for a very affordable fee in the region of £2.5 million, though competition from clubs in Italy, Turkey and England remains strong.

Celtic’s ongoing success with players from Japan keeps them returning to the J League well. Reports suggest the club are monitoring Shin Yamada, a 25-year-old striker currently with Kawasaki Frontale. Yamada has enjoyed a prolific season and Celtic scouts are said to have been very impressed. A potential fee of around £1.5 million has been touted, making Yamada a relatively low risk investment. His pace, intelligent movement and AFC Champions League experience with Kawasaki could add valuable depth to Celtic’s attack, particularly if Kuhn’s departure is confirmed.

Yamada would follow in the footsteps of fellow Japanese imports such as Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda, who have all enjoyed significant success at Parkhead. The club’s strong track record of integrating Japanese players could play a key role in convincing Yamada to make the move.

Celtic have also reignited their interest in Royal Antwerp winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha. It’s not the first time the Belgian, valued at around £5 million, has been linked with a move to Glasgow and the 22-year-old appears to have good potential to fill any Kuhn-shaped hole in Celtic’s attack. Balikwisha’s dribbling and ability to play across the front line make him an attractive option for Rodgers as he looks to freshen up his wide options. Negotiations have reportedly been ongoing for several weeks, with Celtic waiting to finalise Kuhn’s sale before committing further funds.

While several deals remain uncertain, more concrete progress has been made on multiple fronts. Swedish forward Benjamin Nygren is close to sealing a move from FC Nordsjaelland for a fee of £1.5 to £2 million. The 23-year-old is expected to add creativity and competition in attack. In addition, negotiations continue with Fulham over young attacker Callum Osmand, while Japanese defender Hayato Inamura remains firmly on the radar.

With the new campaign fast approaching and Champions League qualifiers on the horizon, Brendan Rodgers is wasting no time in reshaping his squad. The manager has made clear his desire to build a group capable of retaining domestic dominance while improving the club’s standing in Europe.

The potential departures of Kuhn and others will give Celtic financial flexibility to continue targeting a blend of proven talent and emerging prospects from multiple markets. The coming weeks promise to be pivotal as Celtic aim to complete key moves and firm up a new-look squad ahead of the busy pre-season schedule.