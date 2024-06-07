Changes to constituency but Hanna stands over her record at Westminster

GOING FORWARD: The SDLP's Claire Hanna is trying to get re-elected in a constituency that has seen boundary changes

THE SDLP’s Claire Hanna has defended her record at Westminster ahead of the July 4 poll.

In 2019 Claire Hanna defeated the DUP’s Emma Little Pengelly, taking 57 per cent of the vote. With boundary changes she will now be hoping to be returned as MP for South Belfast and Mid Down.

She said that over the past five years she has been privileged to represent the people of South Belfast and making sure their voice is heard at Westminister.

“Despite the sleaze and scandal that has surrounded the Tory Government, I have tried to be an MP with integrity and conviction and someone my constituents can trust to represent them,” she said.

“Much of the political focus of my early time as MP had to be on ensuring practical responses to Brexit, including pushing back on Boris Johnson and Liz Truss’ efforts to unwind hard fought protections against border chaos.

“Since that time, I’ve also been active in Westminster on pay and protection for the NHS and public services, policy to address the climate crisis, delivering on childcare support, advocating for the arts and creative sector, and I will always speak up on issues that impact the lives of everyone here.

“This coming election provides an opportunity to push a new government hard to deliver more for people here. I have the experience, track record and relationships across these islands, including with the Labour Party, to push for the best deal and to make sure our voice is heard.”

As your MP, I’ve tried to represent you with courage, conviction and compassion on the issues that matter to all of us.



I’m standing for re-election and asking people in South Belfast and Mid Down to put their faith in me again.



Get involved here : https://t.co/9quTOmU7K9 pic.twitter.com/xuR81mLC1a — Claire Hanna (@ClaireHanna) January 24, 2024

She said representation at Westminster “has undoubtedly provided a strong and sensible voice which had been desperately missing during a time when key decisions were being made around Brexit”.

“Non-DUP voices weren’t heard in the 2017-2019 period and the damage is still being felt in the myths that were created by hardline unionism at that time.

“Recent years have also seen an unravelling of the humanitarian situation on the international stage, and especially with the relentless assault on Gaza. I have consistently called for a ceasefire, the return of hostages and an end to arms sales from Israel, and a compassionate and efficient asylum system.

“While we are still recovering from another Assembly collapse, the SDLP has been a driving force for Stormont reform and have been putting forward tangible proposals in Westminster to try and bring an end to stop/start politics. If we are serious about fixing our broken public services it is essential that we end the cycle of veto and deadlock. We have also stood up for victims of the past and secured Labour’s opposition to the Tories’ Legacy Act designed to deny truth and justice to families here.

“Supporting families has always been and continues to be a priority for me and an issue I have campaigned on since first entering into elected politics. I am pleased to be able to demonstrate tangible intervention in childcare support alongside local campaign group Melted Parents.”

She added: “If returned to represent the people of Belfast South and Mid Down I will continue to advocate on the issues that matter here and will ensure that the people of all backgrounds, across our constituency, get the best possible representation and services, and to stand up for our shared values.