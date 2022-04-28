Checkmate as Michael takes on 12 opponents at once

CONCENTRATION: Michael Holmes takes on the best that West Belfst has to offer at Fruithill Chess Club

FRUITHILL Chess Club hosted a successful exhibition event this Monday at the Falls Bowling Club, with club member Michael Holmes taking on 12 opponents simultaneously.

The former Ulster Champion scored an impressive eight wins and four draws, against a strong field including the formidable John Cairns on board one. Ciaran Marron, Tiarnán Ó Muilleoir, Michael Sheerin and Aidan Garner all managed to tie their games, while Craig Robinson, Ashish Shambharkar and Conor McMullan were awarded prizes for their excellent efforts as judged by Michael.

"I had some tough opponents tonight so I'm pleased with the result," Michael told the Andersonstown News.

"It's great to see the lads from West Belfast Chess here and to see the game growing. There is nothing like chess and a pint for a bit of craic."

The organisers would like to thank Michael and all the participants, as well as the Falls Bowling Club for hosting the event. Fruithill Chess meet every Monday at 8pm. All levels are welcome including complete beginners.