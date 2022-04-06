Christ The Redeemer go the distance for new ICT equipment

RUN: 118 Man (Mr Bradley) and students at Christ the Redeemer will be running the virtual marathon to raise money for new ICT equipment

CHRIST the Redeemer Primary School are taking part in a Virtual Belfast Marathon in a bid to raise much-needed funds for new ICT equipment. The idea came from Mr David Kennedy, P4 teacher and ICT co-ordinator.

David is the founder of the CG Runners and is an advocate for running. He believes it contributes to healthy minds and healthy relationships.

The pupils have been receiving messages of support from many local and global sporting stars such as Irish Olympic athletes Stephen Scullion and Kevin Seaward, as well as local Antrim ladies star Duana Coleman and Cliftonville striker Joe Gormely with the school saying that they are very grateful for their encouragement.

PE Co-Ordinator at the school, Caoimhe Bunting said: "If you were to drive past Christ the Redeemer Primary School over the next few weeks you will see a sea of pupils out walking or running a mile every morning.

"The children will complete 26.2 miles in total over the next month in line with the distance completed at the annual Belfast Marathon. Children will then get sponsorship and will come together to celebrate their success on the week of the marathon.

"I am delighted that the school are taking part in this initiative."

Miss Bunting said that the children lost out in so much exercise and sporting activities over the past two years due to the pandemic.

"It’s so important that we try to encourage the children to get back to keeping fit and healthy, it’s great for their mental health and well-being and the teachers here feel that the children return to class feeling more prepared to learn after their daily mile.

"We having been doing the daily mile initiative for the past 10 years in our school and what a great way to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

"School might be the only place that some of our children have the opportunity to take part in any form of exercise.

"The children are trying to get faster each day by setting new targets. Who knows maybe one of them will break a new record, and follow in the footsteps of athletic runners 118 118. Watch Out!" she joked.