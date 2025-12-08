CONSUMERS are being warned to be on their guard against scams during the festive shopping period.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said fraudsters will continue to target people during the busy Christmas season.

"With so many people shopping online for gifts it’s worth taking a bit more time to ensure that you’re only dealing with trusted sellers to avoid getting caught out by the scammers," said the Minister.

“In most cases, presents and other goods will be delivered without a problem but for too many people across the north, Christmas will be spoiled, or even ruined, by heartless rogue traders operating online scams.

“Whenever buying anything online, always exercise caution and make sure you think carefully before handing over any personal payment details.”

The Trading Standards Service (TSS) is highlighting the 12 scams of Christmas to help raise awareness of the fraud types to look out for during the holidays.

Damien Doherty, TSS Chief Inspector, said: “Scammers are always quick to exploit people’s vulnerabilities, and this is particularly true in the lead up to Christmas. What might look like a bargain could end up costing you dearly, with fraudsters looking to steal payment details, counterfeiters selling fake goods that could harm you or your family, and scammers promising to sell you things that never arrive.”

How to stay safe from Christmas scams

Never hand over personal or financial information after being contacted via an unsolicited message or phone call

Avoid making payments via bank transfers or instant cash apps. Use your credit card where possible for extra protection

Use websites that start with “HTTPS” or display a locked padlock

Double check website and email sender URLs as well as content for spelling and grammatical mistakes which could indicate a fake

Use strong, unique passwords and install security software on all devices from a trusted provider

Never click on the links in delivery texts or emails. If you are expecting a parcel from a delivery company, track it and contact them through their genuine website.

Consumers who have been a victim of a scam should contact Consumerline on 0300 123 6262 or contact Consumerline to make a complaint or ask for advice (www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/contact-consumerline-make-complaint-or-ask-advice).



What are the 12 scams of Christmas?

Delivery scams: Watch out for parcel delivery scams during the Christmas postal rush. Criminals are posing as well-known delivery companies and sending emails saying they have not been able to deliver goods and then ask for a fee to rearrange the delivery.

Customers are typically tricked into clicking on links to seemingly genuine websites requesting personal and financial information such as their address, date of birth, mobile number or bank details.

Social media advert scams: Fraudsters send out emails and social media ads promoting great Black Friday deals in the run up to Christmas, but in reality, the offers are fake and just a way to tempt you to give out your personal and financial information.

Romance scams: Christmas is a time for family and friends but it’s also a time when some people suffer from extreme loneliness. Lonely, vulnerable adults are the perfect prey for scammers who will seek them out by email or social media. They will try and create an emotional bond with the individual over time and eventually ask for some financial support or money to pay for transport so they can meet up.

Loan and finance scams: It’s easy to overspend at Christmas time and scammers take advantage by offering “quick guaranteed loans” and “unbeatable rates”. Genuine lenders won’t ask for an advance fee, so if they do, say no. Before taking out a loan, do your research by verifying the loan or investment company online and always read the terms and conditions. Never set up a loan or make an investment as a result of a cold call and go to http://www.fca.org.uk for a list of authorised loan firms and top tips to avoid dodgy investments.

Weight loss scams: As the New Year approaches, many consumers resolve to get fit and lose weight. Some consumers are duped into purchasing slimming tablets online, believing that when purchasing a free sample, they are paying only for postage and packaging. However, many later find out that they have been signed up to an expensive monthly supply of the product. Always read the terms and conditions carefully to know exactly what you are signing up to.

Counterfeit Goods: Toys, electrical items, cosmetics, sports clothing, power tools, cigarettes and alcohol all make regular appearances on online marketplaces at this time of year. Fake goods are not only poorly made, but in some cases can be dangerous as they are not subject to the same stringent tests as genuine items. Only buy items that are genuine and from reputable sellers. Counterfeiters often steal pictures and formatting from real websites to make their websites look legitimate, so don’t be fooled by a professional looking website.

Phone/vishing scams: Scammers may cold call you pretending to be representatives of retailers, delivery companies, charities and other entities, in a bid to trick you into handing over personal and financial information. They may ask for charity donations or offer entry into a gift giveaway or prize draw.

Ticket fraud: Tickets to concerts and events make great Christmas gifts – but not if you purchase them from a fake site. Fraudsters often try and sell tickets for events which have already sold out, so make sure you only look for tickets from reputable secure websites. Consumers pay for the tickets that are never delivered. In some cases, you may be told that a customer representative will meet you at the venue on the day to give you your ticket, but nobody turns up. You may even get the tickets in the post or print off an e-ticket, but when you arrive at the event, the organisers tell you the tickets are fake.

Pet Scams: Adding a dog, cat, or other pet to the family is common at Christmas and scammers know it. Fake online adverts often offer pedigree dogs for sale with sellers pushing you to act fast before they’ve gone to other homes and they will also insist you pay up front. However, once you pay, not only might you never see that puppy (that probably didn’t exist), but you might also never see your money again.

E-card scams: Digital cards can be a convenient and eco-friendly way to send a greeting and fun for the recipient to open but beware of bogus e-cards that could infect your computer and steal your financial or personal information.

Fake shopping website scams: Fraudsters can create websites that look identical to reputable retailers but are in fact fake. They then lure shoppers in with deals that are too good to miss – but after paying for a product, you will probably never receive it, and the fraudsters can steal your financial information.

Holiday scams: With many people booking holidays in the new year, consumers should be wary of fake accommodation listings and bogus booking websites. Scammers also use fake competition with the intention of defrauding consumers out of a fee to secure a holiday.