CINEMA AND ONLINE: DC Studios dish out more of the silly same

REPRISE: DC Studios scored something of a surprise hit with Shazam! in 2019 and they’ve been quick to return to the well

Cinema

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Unapologetically silly and enormous fun to boot, Shazam! was a bit of a sleeper hit when released in 2019 and gave DC Studios a much-needed boost after the somewhat lukewarm reception of Zack Snyder's ill-fated Justice League.

With the brilliant Zachary Levi and director David F. Sandberg returning for the sequel, Fury of the Gods doesn't disappoint and delivers the same grade of light-hearted and upbeat thrills and action as the first movie.

This time around, young Billy Batson and his super-sized alter-ego are enjoying the benefits that come with good friends and a loving family, but there's no rest for even the noblest of heroes and Shazam discovers that his cards are marked when the Daughters of Atlas arrive on Earth – and the girls are not the friendliest of alien visitors.

Sandberg keeps the action tight and the humour flowing as the cast wholeheartedly embraces the OTT ethos of this particular superhero series. It's a fun ride throughout and will delight audiences young and old, whether you are a devout DC fan or not.



Netflix

Agent Elvis

Prepare to experience the King of Rock 'n' Roll as you've never, ever seen him before.

There's something quite fitting seeing Elvis Presley portrayed as a secret agent, considering the King was big into law enforcement, firearms and martial arts.

So when you catch a glimpse of Elvis playing a slick and cool-as-a-cucumber secret agent with more deadly moves than your average Shaolin monk, you can't help feeling he would have happily endorsed Agent Elvis – an adult animated flick from the studio behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse. With a stellar cast including Matthew McConaughey, Priscilla Presley, Don Cheadle, Simon Pegg, and Johnny Knoxville, this is a must-see for fans of the King and anime alike.



The Magician's Elephant

An adaptation of Kate DiCamillo's popular children's book, The Magician's Elephant is perfect family viewing if you have a weakness for beautifully animated movies with an abundance of heart and soul.

Brought to the screen by the same creative team responsible for Toy Story 4 and Puss in Boots, The Magician's Elephant tells the story of a young orphan called Peter who longs for the day he is reunited with his long-lost sister. Living with a strict authoritarian father figure, there's not much joy in Peter's life; that is, until he stumbles upon a fortune teller who may well hold the key to finding the whereabouts of his sister.



Amazon Prime Video

Swarm

A dark and seductive new series from Atlanta creator Donald Glover, Swarm is a tale of blind obsession that's sure to get under your skin. Dominique Fishback plays Dre, a young woman who slowly becomes infatuated with a global pop icon.

Determined to track down the object of her desire, when Dre finally comes face-to-face with her muse, things quickly turn sour and get completely out of control. Give this a go if you're in the mood for a decent thriller this weekend.