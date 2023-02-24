CINEMA AND ONLINE: Pablo Escobear is high on goofiness

Cinema

Cocaine Bear

The title says it all really. Doing EXACTLY what it says on the tin, Cocaine Bear is a comedy-horror-action flick that's best ingested with a hefty pinch of salt. Very loosely based on actual events, the action here centres around a plane crash in a forest, a missing batch of cocaine, and an incredibly high bear who has eaten said cocaine and goes on a blood-thirsty rampage through the woods. Throw in an assortment of panicky drug runners, dogged law enforcers and gullibly unaware campers, and the movie pretty much writes itself. It's a modern-day B-movie packed with an outlandish premise, gruesome gore and some wild dialogue – what more could you possibly want? Leave your brain at the door, don't ask any questions and Cocaine Bear will deliver OTT guts, gore and very silly humour.



Netflix

We Have a Ghost

Boasting a great cast, including Stranger Things' David Harbour and the excellent Anthony Mackie, We Have a Ghost is directed by Happy Death Day's Christopher Landon and this time around, the spooky action is a bit more on the family-friendly side of things. The premise is simple: a young family looking for a fresh start move to a new neighbourhood and manage to pick up an old house at a very reasonable price. But all is not well with the new abode and it becomes clear the house is haunted, albeit by a pretty pathetic ghost. But things get even more sinister when the family try and find out who their spectre was in life, and soon find the CIA breathing down their necks. With some goofy special effects and delightfully oddball performances, this is a ghostly tale that's not going to creep you out too much.



Amazon Prime Video

The Consultant

With the always reliable Christoph Waltz headlining, this dark and twisted thriller sees consultant Regus Patoff step in to take over as the boss of a successful phone-app gaming company when the existing CEO dies under very mysterious circumstances. Bringing with him a maniacal smile and a somewhat unconventional approach to employee engagement, the staff soon find that it's not only their careers that are hanging in the balance, but also their lives as well. If you're in the market for a slow-burning thriller with twists galore, then give this a whirl.



Disney+

Fleishman is in Trouble

Beautifully filmed and directed, this slick and stylish adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel is well worth a go if you need a new binge-worthy series to indulge in. Starring Jessie Eisenberg and Claire Danes, the story revolves around Toby Fleishman, a forty-something divorcee who hits the online dating scene after separating from his wife Rachel. Moving into a new home and leaving the drama of the past behind him, Toby's life is once again put into a spin when Rachel drops their kids off at his apartment and leaves with no mention of when she will return. As time passes, there's still no sign of Rachel, and Toby begins to question how exactly he arrived at this impasse in his life.