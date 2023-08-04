CINEMA & STREAMING: Our half-shell heroes get a new lease of life

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Now, I know what you’re thinking – “Not another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movie!” But hold that thought. Forget the beefed-up heroes of Michael Bay’s bloated rendition from 2014, and cast aside your memories of the spongey looking costumes and over-elaborate plots of the classic turtles flicks from the 90s. The latest TMNT reboot has much more going for it than expected, so prepare to be pleasantly surprised.

First of all, Mutant Mayhem has been brought to the screen by none other than Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and if you’re a fan of the wonderfully dark, satirical and subversive anti-superhero series The Boys on Amazon Prime, then you’ll know Rogen and Goldberg are serious about their work.

With a crisp and lively new animated style that’s practically popping with energy, Mutant Mayhem looks absolutely superb, as we’re treated to a visually exciting experience that goes hand-in-hand with the zippy reworking of the turtles’ troubled origins tale.

What also adds to the this movie’s boundless energy is the decision to cast younger stars in the lead roles, and this only adds to its infectious zest and runaway charm.

Mutant Mayhem is sure to take any parents out there back on a bit of a nostalgia trip, while igniting the passions of a new generation of TMNT fans – give it a whirl, and you’ll not be disappointed!



The Meg 2: The Trench

There’s something fishy about The Meg and I can’t quite put my finger on it.

The crusty old cynic in me is asking if we really need a sequel to this modern day B-movie, while the more cavalier portion of my grey matter is intrigued by the prospect of more god-awful performances and a storyline you could fit on the back of a postage stamp.

Yes it’s big, very big in fact. And loud. And brash. And in your face. But The Meg 2 isn’t built for cinematic artistry or subtle, thought-provoking nuances. It’s the film equivalent of an all-you-can- eat-seafood-buffet, just pile your plate as high as you can and enjoy the vast variety of prehistoric sea-dwelling nippers on the menu.

Not forgetting everyone’s favourite cockney hardman of course. Jason Statham makes for an admirable hero who gives The Megs and the other snap-happy critters a lesson they’ll never forget. Leave your expectations and brain at the box office, and you could well enjoy The Meg 2 despite its many, many faults. If you’re in the mood for a more serious action flick, go a see Mission Impossible instead.



Amazon Prime Video

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

A beautifully filmed adaptation of Holly Ringland’s best-selling novel, this is the story of a girl sent to live with her grandmother in the wake of a family tragedy. Starring Alycia Debnam-Carey and the legendary Sigourney Weaver, this slow-burning yet captivating drama is worth a go if you’re in the mood for something meaningful.