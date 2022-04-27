City Cemetery interpretive centre construction complete

CONSTRUCTION has finished on the highly-anticipated City Cemetery interpretive centre, bringing it nearer to completion.

Contractors are busy fitting out the new new state-of-the-art centre with tech designed to tell the story of the city through its citizens who have passed away.

The facility, which will open in the coming weeks, is part of a £2.3 million heritage project that forms part of the £6 million Falls Park and City Cemetery Masterplan.

Welcoming the completion of the building, Sinn Féin Councillor Steven Corr said: "The inside will be rigged out over the next few weeks with work spaces, touchscreen monitors which will enable the history of our city to be studied through the people who are buried within.



"It also has an outdoor classroom and will be the starting point for cemetery tours. It will be a centre also for genealogy and researching family trees."

He added: "A new CCTV system has been installed and will hopefully ensure no damage at the open site."

Sinn Féin election candidate Aisling Reilly described the centre as a "fantastic new addition to the City Cemetery".

"The multimillion pound project, which has been several years in the making and is almost complete, will soon open the doors and allow local people and visitors alike to come in and explore the city," she said.