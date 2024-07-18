City Hall vows to boost independent traders in city centre

CITY Hall says it’s marking Independent Retailer Month in Belfast by focusing on support for small outlets in the city centre.

Chair of City Growth and Regeneration Committee, Councillor Sam Nelson, said Belfast City Council is keen to hear from prospective new independent traders keen to get a foothold in the city and add to a “welcoming an attractive” retail environment.

“Ensuring our city centre is the best it can be takes consistent, collective effort from a wide range of organisations to create a space that’s strong, safe, welcoming, and attractive for everyone,” he said.

“Belfast was the best performing city in the UK for footfall in June 2024, according to the NI Retail Consortium and Sensormatic IQ and we want to keep building on that success.

“Retail is obviously a vital part of the mix, so during Independent Retailer Month, we’re highlighting seven opportunities to trade at city centre on-street pitches, selling everything from fruit and vegetables to flowers and arts and crafts.

“We’ve also extended our successful Vacant to Vibrant grant scheme, and matchmaking property service. It has already allocated funding to help bring 26 city centre properties back into use - supporting 80 direct employment opportunities and returning £3.87 in rates income for every £1 invested by council.

“Applications are welcome from all sorts of new and diverse retailers and service providers who can bring diversity, authenticity, and character to Belfast city centre.

“We’re also encouraging people who are either thinking about starting out in independent retail, or who want to grow their existing retail business, to get in touch with our Enterprise and Business Growth team who can outline the free support that’s available.”

Independent traders can currently apply online for street trading licences for the following city centre pitches:

• Two sites in Castle Lane, behind the mosaic at Castle Arcade junction allows the sale of flowers, fruit, and vegetables and crafts.

• Lower Garfield Street, near Royal Avenue junction.

• Two sites in Lombard Street, one in front of the public toilets and one at the Rosemary Street junction, both allowing for a wide range of commodities to be sold, but excluding the sale of food and beverages.

• Castle Place, opposite Donegall Arcade, allows for a wide range of commodities to be sold, but excludes the sale of hot food.

• Winetavern Street, at rear of Smithfield Market, for the sale of fruit and vegetables.



Eoin Kelly, who sells framed and unframed illustrations of Belfast through his business ‘The Wee Fella’, found test trading at St George’s Market a positive experience, having initially received free, one-to-one mentoring through the ‘Go Succeed’ programme.

Eoin said: “I met my sales target, the traders around me and the Council staff were really supportive, and I got the chance to engage with so many international visitors.”

Jennifer King Machado and Edoardo Bergamo from ‘Amatea’ sell organic tea from Ecuador, having received support from Go Succeed to establish a social enterprise. Edoardo said: “We received good, positive feedback from customers, with many asking if we’ll be selling again at St George’s Market. We’re now hoping to join the market’s casual list and we’re applying for further trading opportunities to help grow our customer base.”

To apply online for a street trading licence, as well as details of fees and available pitches, go to www.belfastcity.gov.uk/streettrading

