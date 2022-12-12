No go on Springfield traffic calming

IN STEP: Cllr Canavan has hit out at the Department for infrastructure's "inaction" in relation to traffic calming measures on Springfield Parade and Isadore Avenue

A LOCAL councillor has spoken of her concern at inaction from the Department for Infrastructure to make Springfield Parade and Isadore Avenue safer – and has pledged to continue to campaign for traffic calming measures.

Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan said: “I recently wrote to the Department for Infrastructure urging them to implement traffic calming measures in Springfield Parade and Isadore Avenue to improve safety and prevent a tragedy.

“Residents have raised concerns with me about the volume and speed of vehicles that travel through this part of the area.

“I have written to the Department for Infrastructure about this issue more times than I can count."

Cllr Canavan said that to date, the Department does not envisage being able to provide traffic calming measures for the foreseeable future as a result of pressure on its budgets.

“Sinn Féin will continue to campaign for traffic calming measures in streets where the speed of vehicles is a major concern.”