Councillor calls on drivers to cut their speed in Clonard

SLOW: Cllr Claire Canavan has encouraged motorists to slow down in built up areas

SINN Féin Councillor Claire Canavan has urged motorists to cut their speed especially in built-up areas where children are playing.

Speaking after Sinn Féin activists erected bilingual traffic signs in the Clonard and Springfield Road areas the Falls councillor said the signs were erected after a number of residents raised concerns about the speed of some vehicles.

“The Go Mall/Slow signs are aimed at protecting local children by urging motorists to slow down," she said.

Cllr Canavan added that local residents have consistently been calling for road safety measures in the area.

“If the Go Mall/Slow signs help prevent an accident which could seriously injure even one chid or worse then this is a worthwhile intervention," she continued.

“I have written to the Department for Infrastructure about implementing traffic-calming measures in the area more times than I can count.

“To date the Department has said it does not envisage being able to provide traffic-calming measures for the foreseeable future as a result of pressure on its budgets.

“This points up the need for the DUP to end its boycott of our democratic institutions and get back to work with the rest of the parties for the benefit of all who elect us.”