MP Hanna hits out at British cuts to developing world

SDLP MP Claire Hanna has described British Government plans to cut foreign aid spending – breaching foreign aid legislation and a Conservative manifesto commitment – as "devastating" for some of the world’s poorest regions.

The South Belfast MP said that a generous aid budget has made an incalculable difference to people and communities at risk of extreme poverty, famine and radicalisation.

Speaking after a vote on the aid budget in the House of Commons, Ms Hanna, who previously worked for Concern Worldwide, said: “The year that we have just experienced has shown us how connected the planet is, as well as the value of solidarity and the power of governments when they choose to invest for good.

"It is always morally right to support the most vulnerable in the world – those in extreme poverty – and particularly so when their circumstances have been worsened by the pandemic."

The UK Government has won the day by a majority of 35 votes. The international aid budget is not going back to 0.7% anytime soon. Programmes will be cut, lives will be lost. This is shameful and let us not forget this breeches the manifesto commitment that every party gave. — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) July 13, 2021

Ms Hanna described the move as "penny wise and pound foolish".

She continued: "Investment in long term development aid helps build resilience in the poorest communities and countries, enabling them to better withstand shocks from things like Covid and climate change.

“In that context, and following the mean-spirited decision to abolish the Department for International Development, the strategy of cutting aid spending is an example of narrow politics that will further diminish the reputation of Global Britain on the world stage. UK Aid was something people from all communities and all regions could be really proud of.

“I had the privilege of working for an international NGO for a decade. I had the opportunity to see projects in Africa, Asia and the Caribbean – to see the impact of UK aid all around the world. At a time of immense need, this is a callous and cold hearted decision that should be opposed by parties across the political spectrum.”