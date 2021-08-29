Hanna urges Chancellor not to slash universal credit

UPLIFT: The SDLP MP said that if the cut goes ahead, it will plunge many within her constituency into poverty

SOUTH Belfast MP Claire Hanna has again written to the Chancellor Rishi Sunak urging the UK Government not to go ahead with its plan to cut universal credit by £20 aweek.

This reduction to universal credit and working tax credit which the Government has said will take place in October this year will be the biggest overnight cut to the basic rate of social security since the Second World War.

Ms Hanna said: “South Belfast has seen the highest percentage increase in people claiming unemployment related benefits across Northern Ireland since March 2020 and therefore the UK Government’s plan to cut the social security safety net at this time would plunge many of my constituents into poverty.”

Ms Hanna added that at her constituency office she has seen a drastic increase in people having to turn to food banks and she commended those organisations who stepped up to meet this need during the pandemic – especially the South Belfast Food Bank who she said continues to meet demand every day.

“We also know that pandemic has disproportionately impacted certain sections in our society, particularly those who have already borne the brunt of the Government’s austerity measures, including women and those from migrant and ethnic minority communities.

“The government’s decision to increase universal credit at the beginning of the pandemic was a clear recognition that social security was not sufficient and by their own logic, there is no case for removing it now. The uplift must be made permanent and I have urged the Chancellor to take this step.”