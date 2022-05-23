Clonard hosts star-studded Trócaire concert as major appeal draws to a close

THE famous Clonard Monastery in Belfast was the venue for a musical night to remember which saw world renowned Derry soprano Margaret Keys and chart-busting singing trio ‘The Priests’ perform at a concert in aid of overseas development agency Trόcaire.

Billed as the ‘Hope Springs Eternal’ concert and hosted by broadcasting legend Gerry Kelly, the event saw 800 people pack the venue and enjoy a night of classical renditions together with some familiar favourites.

The free concert was staged as part of the Trόcaire Lenten Appeal with all donations made on the night being used to support Trόcaire’s work in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Siobhán Hanley, Trόcaire’s Head of Region Northern Ireland, said the night was an unqualified success.

The Priest in Clonard

"The event was absolutely amazing from start to finish. We are so lucky to have had such amazing performers willing to give up their time to support us. I want to say a huge thank you to Margaret, Frs Martin, Eugene and David, Gerry and the magnificent choir from St Dominic’s Grammar School for giving the audience a night to truly remember. It was great to see so many people able to come together again and enjoy themselves after the challenging two years we have all had."

Siobhán said: "This event was staged as part of our Lenten Appeal 2022. The appeal is our most important fundraising and awareness-raising appeal of the year and this year will see all donations made by the public in Northern Ireland matched pound for pound by the UK government up to £2 million if received before 1st June."

She added: "This extra funding will be used to support thousands of people in Zimbabwe to grow their own food and feed their families. This support will be crucial as Zimbabweans face critical food shortages in the coming months due to failed rains. Farmers are estimating that they will lose 75 per cent of their harvest this year. Coupled with this disastrous harvest is the effect of rising food prices. As in many countries around the world, including here at home, the war in Ukraine has seen the price of food and fuel sky-rocket in Zimbabwe in recent months. This is having a profound impact on people who already had very little disposable income.

"There is still time before 1st June to make a donation to the appeal and have it matched by the UK government so that you can double the impact your donation makes. These donations will enable Trόcaire to continue supporting people in their time of need and provide hope where previously there was very little. Just visit trocaire.org or call 0800 912 1200 to donate."