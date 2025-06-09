Clonard Novena will echo the call of the late Pope Francis

'HOW the Christian community can bring hope to today’s complex and changing world’ will form the basis of this year’s programme of worship at the annual Clonard Novena.

Throughout the nine-day celebration of faith –which takes place from Wednesday 18th to Thursday 26th June – the theme ‘Pilgrims of Hope in a time of Uncertainty’ will reflect the late Pope Francis' ambition in proclaiming this year, a Holy Year, reminding us that “we need to recognise the immense goodness present in our world, lest we be tempted to think ourselves overwhelmed by evil and violence".

The Novena can be a reflective time for many during the month of June

With six sessions daily beginning at 6.45am, thousands of people are expected to visit the Monastery offering up their prayers, petitions and thanksgivings. The popular Inter Church Day will take place on Monday 19th June with special services for Blessing of the sick taking place on Saturday 17th June and Blessing of Children on Sunday 18th June with an extra session at 1.00pm and an evening youth session at 8.00pm that day.

Looking ahead to the Novena, Fr Brendan Kelly, the Rector at Clonard said: “As recent events on the global stage have shown us, the times we live in have revealed to us new and complex challenges as to how we understand life, human nature and the future of humanity.

“Our new Pope, Pope Leo XIV, from his early comments, seems intent on building on the work of his predecessor. His desire for an end to war and the call to build bridges are certainly signs of hope to our world today. In his first words to the People of God, Pope Leo calls 'us to walk together as a united Church searching together for peace and justice, working together as women and men, faithful to Jesus Christ without fear, proclaiming Christ, to be missionaries, faithful to the gospel'.

“We hope over the nine days of the Novena, when a variety of speakers will focus on some of the burning issues faced by our society today, we can find ways of discovering what Jesus asks of us as his disciples at this time of great uncertainty.”

Thousands attend the Novena on the Falls over the nine days

The Clonard Novena is one of the largest religious events in Ireland and draws people from Belfast and beyond. To reduce the volume of traffic in the area, the organizers of the Novena are appealing for people to car share or use public transport.

“We’re very conscious that the increase of traffic and noise levels, which the Novena brings, can be both frustrating and inconvenient for many of those who live in the area. It's a time when we really value their patience and their support, and at each session we will be announcing that motorists should park sensibly and consider the local residents,” continued Fr Brendan.

Clonard Solemn Novena sessions between Monday to Friday are 6:45am, 9:30am, 11:30am, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, 8:00pm and on Saturday and Sunday there is an extra session at 1.30pm. Each session will be streamed online via the clonard.com webcam.