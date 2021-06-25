Scoth scoláirí: Coláiste Feirste students score top marks in pilot programme

STUDENTS from Coláiste Feirste have completed a pilot informal educational programme run in conjunction with Glór na Móna.



The programme, which was set up in memory of the late Eamonn Ó Faogáin, a teacher who saw the best in all of the children he taught, saw students who do not feel the benefits of formal education, be put through their paces in a series of physical challenges.



Throughout the programme, students participated in a number of exercises including bouldering, pier jumping, climbing Slieve Donard, yoga and meditation.



Marcus McCaughey, one of the programmes informal educational practitioners,

described what the programme meant to the young people involved.

“A lot of the kids don’t really enjoy school or see a place for them in school. For a lot of them, the classroom doesn’t bring out their best side and they were doubting themselves and their self-confidence.



“We wanted to show them that there was value in other routes aside from formal education. Although it was uncomfortable for them at times, there was a real sense of achievement,” he added.



One of the main aims of the programme was to build on Eamonn’s legacy of promoting positive outcomes to young people who are on the margins of society.



Detailing how the programme aided those involved, Marcus said: “When we went bouldering at Bloody Bridge you could see that a lot of the boys were nervous but when they completed it, they were buzzing. It definitely helped to build their self-confidence and self-esteem which can be missed in the classroom.



“The yoga fitted in surprisingly well. Kerry had them meditating in hammocks and I wasn’t sure if they would buy into it. She is an expert and did a guided meditation with them. Afterwards, some of the boys were talking about these mad visions they were having while meditating and some were seeing polar bears and stuff.



“Teenagers are so overwhelmed and anxious and Kerry explained to them that that can quite often be overcome with breathing exercises. A lot of it was about calming them down.”



Throughout the programme, the group were encouraged to speak in Irish which included visits to areas in which Gaeilge would not traditionally be spoken such as when cooking sausages in a cave in Whitehead.



It is hoped that the programme can continue next year so that more young people can benefit from the legacy and teachings of Eamonn Ó Faogáin.

