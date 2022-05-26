WATCH: Colin area goes Back To The Future to launch new Heritage Project

GREAT SCOTT: Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey with Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Executive Office, Gareth Johnston, Annie Armstrong from the Colin Neighbourhood Partnership and Lord Mayor Michael Long

COMMUNITIES Minister Dierdre Hargey and Lord Mayor Michael Long headed back to the future as they launched the new Colin Heritage Trail at Cloona House.

For the first time, guided by historian Dr Éamon Phoenix, the story of the area has been brought together as a single narrative, featuring some of the most important periods in Irish history.

From pre-Christian settlements on the slopes of Colin to the Norman conquest, the Plantation of Ulster, Penal Times, the 1798 Rebellion, the Victorian era, the Troubles, the rise and fall of DeLorean, and much more – all these and other stories are being told for the first time.

Street signage has been installed representing key historical figures and places in the district, which will be combined into historical tours of the area.

Speaking at the launch Colin Neighbourhood Partnership Manager, Annie Armstrong said: “This is a combination of a lot of research, debate, inspiration, activates and of course a lot of hard work.

“Today we are launching our completed heritage project – the trails we have shaped, the signage we have placed around the community, the videos, the website, some Irish language content and our hopes for the future of tourism in this area which we hope will provide job opportunities for young people.

“We have a fantastic story and a rich heritage to this area of which we are extremely proud.”

The project’s historical advisor, Dr Éamon Phoenix, said: “It’s a rich and fascinating area, full of important historical places and people.

“There are so many stories to be told, like the courage of Belle Steele, the impact of the recent Troubles and the political legacy of Bobby Sands, or the effect of the rise and fall of DeLorean.

“In many ways, the history of the Colin area is like a microcosm of the history of Ireland itself.”

Communities Minister Dierdre Hargey said that she was delighted that her department could contribute £35,000 towards the project.

“This project celebrates the remarkable and diverse history of this rich heritage of the area and the communities and people who live here. I am pleased to see the investment in this innovative heritage project meets the objectives of our stability and renewal programme: to develop a range of new culture, arts, and heritage projects delivered at community level.”

The project is part of the wider development of the Colin area championed by Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, including a new park, a futuristic Transport Hub, a new leisure centre, and much more.

As well as the trail and associated leaflets, there are 19 videos. There will also be Irish language videos and associated content.

Lord Mayor Cllr Michael Long added: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in this wonderful imitative which continues the exceptional work happening in this community to make Colin one of the most dynamic parts of our city.

“Today is further progress in developing the tourist and cultural offering in the area which has come about through shining a light on the long and deep, fascinating history of this area.

“Its breadth and depth alongside an appreciation of shared narrative of the city and the promotion of the Irish language is to be applauded and it echoes the grassroots efforts right across our city whither it is the Hannahstown Heritage Garden, the story of James Connolly told so vividly just down the road or the celebration of Conn O’Neill in East Belfast, the blossoming of local grown tourism and heritage projects is a critical part of community development, of capacity building but also an important economic and cultural driver.”

You can find out more about the Colin Heritage Project, and view the dedicated videos, on the Colin Heritage website.