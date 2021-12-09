WATCH: Historic heritage trail will tell the unique story of the Colin area

SEVERAL interpretive panels have been installed across the Colin area as part of the Colin Heritage Project.



The panels contain information on key figures and locations including Frank Pantridge, Belle Steele and Teeling’s Mill. A fifth, relating to the Twinbrook and the Troubles, will be installed soon.



Explaining the idea behind the totems, John Paul Russell from the Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, said: “We are very excited today. This is our first install, our first totem and it is one of five going through the Colin area.



“This totem is based at Cloona House, a very historical house in the area and it is charting the history from 1700 right up to the present day.



“We have also four other totem poles going in within the area. One of those is going to be on Pantridge who is very famous for inventing the mobile defibrator. We have Belle Steele who was a Presbyterian who protected Catholics during the Penal days.



“Another totem which will be going in will be mentioning Teeling’s Mill. The Teeling family were very heavily involved in the United Irishmen but they were also involved in the linen industry within this area and the whole of the Lagan Valley.



“We will also be installing one within the Twinbrook estate that will chart the history of Twinbrook and the modern day history in relation to the Troubles.”

Brendan McAteer added that the next stage will be to develop the heritage trail within the area and the development of tours.



“We will also have the potential to create jobs and have people trained up within the area so that they can take part in the tours," he said.



“We will also have our websites and our videos that you can access with QR codes.



“It will be a bit of a walking and talking tour across the whole area. The people of the area will benefit from these and see what such a rich history there is here within the Colin area.”



The Colin Heritage Project with Ulster University is funded by the Urban Villages Initiative and Department for Communities.​