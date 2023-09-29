Colin Neighbourhood Partnership hosting coffee morning on Friday

COLIN Neighbourhood Partnership will be hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday 29 September from 10am to 12pm at Colin Transport Hub.

The event will allow the community to come together and relax whilst enjoying a cup of coffee and some cake whilst raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support who provide practical, emotional and financial support for those with cancer and their families.

There will be a variety of stalls selling cakes, biscuits, and other treats, as well as other refreshments. All proceeds from the event will go directly to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Annie Armstrong, Manager Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, said: "We are delighted to be hosting this Macmillan Coffee morning. It is a great opportunity for the community to come together and support a worthy cause. We hope that everyone will come along and enjoy a cup of coffee and cake, while also helping us to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support."

You can also donate by visiting here.