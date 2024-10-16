Colin Valley Golf Club wins Ulster Four-Ball Championship for the first time in club history

The Colin Valley team gets its hands on the trophy

COLIN Valley Golf Club is delighted to announce that its Men's Ulster Four-Ball Team has won the prestigious Ulster Four-Ball Golf Ireland Interclub Championship for the first time in the club’s history.

This historic victory marks a momentous achievement for the club, its players, and the entire community of West Belfast.

The team triumphed in the final on Sunday, October 6 after a hard-fought contest at Tandragee Golf Course, overcoming Cloverhill GC in a thrilling match that showcased their determination, skill, and teamwork.

Under the leadership of team captain Kevin Owens, the players delivered a sensational performance that secured their place in the history books.

“What an incredible journey this has been,” said Kevin.

“Every player gave everything they had, and to come away as champions is an amazing feeling.

“There were eight five clubs involved in this year’s tournament and we faced tough competition all season, but our unity and commitment pulled us through. I’m so proud of this team, and we’re thrilled to bring this title home to Colin Valley.”

Club Captain Pat Flynn (pictured above right) added: “This is an unforgettable day for Colin Valley Golf Club.

“To see our men’s team win the Ulster Four-Ball Championship for the first time is a dream come true for everyone involved with the club.

“Their dedication, perseverance, and teamwork throughout the season have been outstanding, and we couldn’t be prouder of this historic victory.”

This victory comes as the culmination of decades of hard work and development.

Over the past 30 years, Colin Valley Golf Club has made significant strides in growing both its membership and facilities, transforming from a small community club into a thriving hub for local golfers of all ages and abilities.

This victory comes as the culmination of decades of hard work and development.


