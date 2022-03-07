Community stands with owners of Twin Spires Spar following second attack

COMMUNITY representatives have come out in support of the owners and staff of the new Spar shop at the Twin Spires complex following a second attack on the store in a matter of days.



On Sunday evening at around 8:45pm a masked man smashed windows of the shop, possibly with a hammer. He is described as wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, grey trainers and a dark-coloured jacket with a distinctive orange jacket underneath.



In the first incident, two masked males entered the premises last Thursday around 8.15pm and threw a tin of what is believed to be driveway sealant over the interior specifically targeting high value items in the shop.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey has hit out at those behind the attacks.



“These people are opening a business which is creating employment opportunities for local people and yet we see some mindless thugs carry out an attack for a second time on this recently opened business.



“I would call on those involved in these attacks to stop it immediately and let people get on with their lives, let this business carry on because not only is it providing jobs but it is bringing a much needed service to the local community of the area.”

BROKEN WINDOW: A masked man smashed the window of the newly opened Spar last night

Addressing those gathered in support, Paul thanked them for coming to show their solidarity with the owners and staff.



“The Spar is a good news story,"he said. "It is creating employment and we have seen over 18 people who are now employed at this shop. Unfortunately, there has been one member of staff who has left because they are fearful for their own safety following these attacks.



“I think we can work together because we have local businesses here showing their solidarity, we have the local residents' association and some of the local community and youth groups who are standing together to say that those who are involved in these attacks need to stop, they need to get off the backs of our community.



“We are here to work with the owners and staff of the shop and we want to see them flourish with all of the other businesses throughout this complex.



“Ortus have worked very hard to build up this shop along with Paula and Emma. We are here to support them and to work with them. We hope that this business is here for a long time and I would like to thank them for coming into the Falls Road, coming into our community and providing this much needed service.”

SOLIDARITY: Community representatives gathered to show support for the Spar staff

Local Policing Team Sergeant Peter Tew said: “These are disgraceful attacks on a newly opened business in the area, and we would ask the community to assist police so that we can bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or who may have any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1702 on 06/03/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.