Community urged to rally in support of at-risk mental health facility

A COMMUNITY rally in support of an underfunded mental health facility in West Belfast will take place this evening.

Based in the Dairy Farm Shopping Centre, West Wellbeing Suicide Prevention has been providing invaluable mental health services since it was established in 2021. The charity has been working to reduce the rate of suicide and help to improve mental health and wellbeing in the community.

Last month, the charity revealed they had been forced to reduce services by 60 per cent due to a lack of funding.

Organised by People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins in conjunction with West Wellbeing, the rally will take place at Colin Connect at 5pm.

The demonstration comes ahead of a Belfast City Council committee vote on a motion by Councillor Collins, which urges Belfast City Council to provide £50,000 in funding to West Wellbeing

"West Belfast has one of the highest rates of poverty and suicide on this island,” explained Councillor Michael Collins.

“Budget cuts to community and voluntary organisations are leading to mental health services like West Wellbeing Suicide Prevention having to reduce its opening hours and services.

"West Wellbeing was offering sessions for up to 200 people per week, providing a vital drop-in service in the Dairy Farm. It is an invaluable resource for people in the Colin area that needs to be maintained.

“Unfortunately, it has been forced to reduce the number of sessions it provides by 60 per cent and shorten its opening hours due to the lack of funding and financial support.

“I have tabled an emergency motion to Belfast City Council to demand the Council intervenes to ensure West Wellbeing receives the financial support it needs.

“We demand Belfast City Council endorses the call to support West Wellbeing Suicide Prevention and ensures proper provision for mental health services.”