Concessionary fares could be extended to Black Taxis

VICTORY: Aisling Reilly MLA and Paul Maskey MP have been assisting the taxi drivers with their campaign

CONFIRMATION from Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon that she will explore options to allow Belfast Taxis CIC to participate in the concessionary fares scheme has been welcomed.

Announcing the decision, Minister Mallon said: “Concessionary travel connects people and opportunities through our public transport network. Improving access to public transport also helps to protect the environment by encouraging more people to travel sustainably, and plays a critical role in building a socially just society.

"I am very aware from my engagement with older people and those with a disability of the value they place on concessionary travel and the benefits it brings to their lives. For me this is not just an economic, societal and environmental issue, it is a social justice issue too and I am keen to see more people benefit."

The Minister added that extending the scheme would facilitate greater choice in how people travel and the range of routes they can travel on.

"This in turn can help reduce social isolation and support people accessing goods and services along with economic and educational opportunities," she continued.

“For me Government is all about people and specifically acting to support those who need additional assistance. I have listened to the disability sector and I want to ensure that our public transport system better serves and better supports our disabled citizens across the north. That is why I am taking this important work forward.

“I intend to follow all necessary processes to extend the scheme, including engaging with my Executive colleagues on the value of the proposed extensions to the Concessionary Fares Scheme and the necessary steps required to implement them.”

Speaking after the announcement, Sinn Féin MLA, Aisling Reilly said: “I welcome the proposal from the Department for Infrastructure to extend concessionary fares to Belfast's Black Taxis.

“These taxis have served the people of North and West Belfast for nearly half a century.

"They have campaigned tirelessly for a concessionary fare scheme for their customers, and to level the playing field within the public transport sector.

"By providing this concessionary scheme, young people, older people and those living with disabilities will have greater freedom and choice, as they travel through Belfast.

"Such a scheme will support employment, not only within the Taxi Association but across West and North Belfast, by connecting communities and offering a people-focused public transport scheme.

“Once again the Taxi Association has proven itself to be a leader, providing a first-class service to their customers and communities."