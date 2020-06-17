Condemnation after man shot in ‘paramilitary-style assault’

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey has condemned the shooting of a man in the Colin area on Tuesday night.

The man, in his thirties, was shot in the leg in a “paramilitary-style assault” in Hazelwood Avenue in Poleglass around 10.30pm.

The victim has been taken to hospital.

The Sinn Féin MP: “I absolutely condemn the shooting of a man in West Belfast yesterday evening.

“I would appeal for calm at this time in the area and stress that anybody with any information about this horrific incident should bring it immediately to the PSNI.

“Actions like this have no place in our community and I repeat my condemnation of those involved.

“At a time when all frontline statutory agencies and indeed communities are doing what they can to fight against Covid-19, this just adds to the suffering unfortunately being experienced by local people at this time.”

Appealing for information, PSNI Det Sgt Eric Fairfield said: “We believe at this time that the man had been ordered to attend this location to be shot.

“This is totally barbaric and must stop. No-one deserves to have this happen to them and there is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our communities.

“We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else.”

Our homepage photo shows the scene of the shooting near Hazelwood Avenue in Poleglass. Pics by Jim Corr.