Conlan to face former world champ Doheny in all-Irish Féile showdown

Jamie Conlan (right) says younger brother Michael will have to bring his A game when he faces former world champion from Laois, TJ Doheny at the Falls Park on Friday, August 6 INPHO

IT will be an all-Irish super-bantamweight dust-up at the Falls Park on Friday, August 6, as Michael Conlan takes on former IBF world champion TJ Doheny.

This is a fascinating match-up with Conlan potentially a win away from a crack at world honours against the 34-year-old from Portlaoise who will arrive in Belfast knowing he can blast his way back into the title picture.

“I’m excited to be back fighting in my city," he said.

"It was special in 2019, but I believe this year it will be even better as we haven’t had live events due to the pandemic.



“It will be an honor to share the ring with TJ. I have a lot of respect for him and his achievements. I believe it’s my toughest fight to date, and with that, I will make my biggest statement in my quest to become a world champion.”

He would lose out by majority decision in a unification thriller to Daniel Roman in April 2019 before bouncing back with a stoppage against Jesus Martinez.

However, 'The Power' would then suffer a shock loss to Ionut Baluta in Dubai early last year and due to the pandemic, has been out of the ring since, so will view this as a huge opportunity to cause another stir and blast his way into the mandatory position for the winner of the unification clash between WBO champion Stephen Fulton and WBC king Brandon Figueroa that is set for September 11.

“This will be my first time fighting on Irish soil, and I can’t think of a better homecoming," said the Laois man.

"It doesn’t get much bigger than this for an all-Irish clash, and the fans are in for a real treat. This is the kind of fight that I have been craving since my close majority decision loss to Daniel Roman. Top opposition is what motivates me and helps me raise my game. I cannot wait for this.”

Conlan was given a tough night's work by Baluta in his last outing back in April, a fight that put Doheny's defeat in context.

The West Belfast man will be the home favourite for the blockbuster Féile an Phobail event that is being held in conjunction with Conlan Boxing and Top Rank, and his brother, Jamie - CEO of Conlan Boxing - says it is the perfect fight for him to get ready for the big one should he prevail.

TJ Doheny lost out in a unification fight against Daniel Roman in 2019

"Both of them see each other as the perfect dance partner," said Jamie.

"Mick sees TJ as the perfect step in terms of fighting a world-class, former world champion who has been to the pinnacle of the sport. He has been there and done it, so it's something he (Conlan) hasn't done and that's become a world champion. He sees him as that guy to bring him up to world level.

"TJ sees Mick as the perfect fight to rebound and reignite his career to go for a second world title, which he really believes he will win.

"They are both highly motivated and I think it's going to be a very technical affair. I think they are the two best fighters in the country.

"Recognition-wise, TJ is a former world champion and was one or two points away from being a unified world champion.

"He was in that Fight of the Year candidate against Danny Roman in that one, so has a lot of US recognition. I think this is going to be a really tough test for Mick and he will have to bring his A game."

Tickets for the event are on sale from Friday at 10am through Ticketmaster, with no face-to-face sales possible due to the current health restrictions.

It will be a huge return of boxing in Belfast with this event marking the first since the pandemic struck.

The Falls Park was rocking back in 2019n when Conlan defeated Diego Ruiz and with this fight having so much on the line in terms of a world title opportunity, not to mention Irish bragging rights, it is sure to be a stunning occasion once again.