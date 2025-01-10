Consultation launched to address workforce pressures facing Irish Medium schools

WEST Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan has launched a consultation on Sinn Féin's plans to address the workforce pressures facing Irish Medium Education (IME).

It follows the party's education spokesperson submitting a proposal for legislation in the Assembly to require the Department of Education to bring forward a plan that ensures Irish Medium schools have the teachers and support staff to support the rising demand for IME across the nNorth.

“Irish Medium Education (IME) is flourishing across the North with record numbers of children choosing to learn through the language, despite the range of challenges faced by schools on a daily basis," said Mr Sheehan.

“One of the major issues that threatens to stall the growth of IME is the shortage of qualified subject specialist teachers, support staff, early years professionals and others.

“Successive DUP education ministers have shown little interest in supporting those who choose to learn through the medium of Irish, neglecting their requirements under the law. That is why we are taking action by bringing forward legislation to ensure the Department of Education produce a workforce plan to enable the continued growth of IME.

“Let’s keep moving Irish forward and ensure the energetic revival of the language can continue at pace throughout our island.

“I would encourage the public to have their say on this issue by responding to the consultation.”

To respond to the consultation click here.