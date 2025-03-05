Consultation on opening Belfast parks into the evening

VIEWS: Councillor Ruth Brooks, Chair of Belfast City Council’s People and Communities Committee, is encouraging people to take part in a public consultation

BELFAST City Council is inviting residents, community groups and park users to share their views on a proposed pilot scheme to extend the opening hours of five key parks across the city.

The consultation will focus on five parks including Ormeau Park, Falls Park, Woodvale Park, Botanic Gardens and Belmont Park.

Currently, Belfast’s parks operate under the council’s standard “dawn to dusk” opening hours, extending to 10pm in the summer. However, recent investment in improved lighting along main pathways in some parks has created opportunities to trial longer opening times, increasing accessibility and usability for residents.

Councillor Ruth Brooks, Chair of the council’s People and Communities Committee, encouraged residents to have their say on the proposals.

“Our parks and green spaces are vital to our city, offering spaces for recreation, exercise and social connection. Extending opening hours could allow more people to enjoy these spaces later in the day.

“However, we also recognise the need to balance accessibility with considerations such as safety, environmental impact and local community feedback. That’s why we want to hear directly from residents to ensure any decisions we make reflect their needs and concerns.”

Residents can share their views by completing an online survey. A dedicated survey is available for each park, allowing people to provide park-specific feedback.

People are also encouraged to attend one of the scheduled drop-in sessions to speak with council representatives and provide their feedback in person. These sessions will be held at:

Woodvale Park – Wednesday 5 March 2025, from 4.30pm to 8.30pm

Falls Park Bowling Pavilion – Wednesday 12 March 2025, from 4pm to 8pm

Ormeau Park Bowling Pavilion – Thursday 20 March 2025, from 4pm to 8pm

Belmont Park, CIYMS Sports Club, Circular Road – Thursday 27 March 2025, from 4pm to 8pm

Botanic Gardens, College Park – Thursday 3 April 2025, from 4.30pm to 8.30pm

Alternatively, printed versions of the survey can be collected at these information sessions or requested by emailing: parksinfo@belfastcity.gov.uk.