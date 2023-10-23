Consultation opens for Belfast City Council Language Strategy Action Plan

VOICE: Have your say on the Council's language strategy

A PUBLIC consultation has opened for Belfast City Council residents to give their feedback on the council’s draft Language Strategy Action Plan.

The document provides a framework for how the council plans to promote, protect and enhance the city’s linguistic diversity and ensure Belfast is a welcoming city for everyone, as it continues to grow and become increasingly diverse.

The five strands in the council’s Language Strategy, which has received cross-party support, are Irish, Ulster-Scots, sign language (both British Sign Language and Irish Sign Language), communicating with those with disabilities and minority ethnic communities.

The action plan, which sets out a range of immediate and long-term priorities, has been developed following input from internal and external stakeholders, including the council’s Irish Language Stakeholder Forum, Ulster-Scots Stakeholder Forum, Migrant Forum and Sign Language Forum.

The public consultation can be accessed via the Your Say Belfast platform here and is open for 14 weeks, closing on 22 January 2024.

Two online information sessions have also been organised and will take place on Monday 27 November and Wednesday 29 November (both 7pm-8pm). To register, visit here.