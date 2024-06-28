Contact Newington Credit Union for a holiday loan this summer

WHETHER you are planning a stay-cation or that dream holiday abroad, Newington Credit Union has the loan for you.

Consumers are always on the hunt for the best deals, and planning a budget as early as possible is just as important as booking early to keep spending in check. Even with planning ahead and budgeting, many households are still likely to need a little extra assistance to fund their break.

Look no further than a home-or-away holiday loan with Newington Credit Union Ltd.

Julie-Ann McStravick, CEO of Newington Credit Union said: “Whether it’s to fund a summer getaway or the trip of your dreams, we’ve got the credit union holiday loan for you. We would encourage anyone in the local area planning on booking a break to have a chat with us about our holiday loan, which we offer at an affordable APR rate and which does not carry any hidden admin fees. At Newington Credit Union we have a flexible approach and we are happy to structure repayments in a way that works best for our members, which means there is no financial stress involved in their holiday, and they can focus on relaxing.”

Julie-Ann continued: “There are numerous other benefits, for example, our members are free to pay off their loan early, make additional lump sum repayments or increase their regular repayments all without a penalty. We are happy to accept loan applications from all members – those we see every day, those who may not have used their account in years, as well as those who have only just become members. Remember, at Newington Credit Union, you are more than just a customer, you are a valued member and you will always be our number one priority.”

If you're planning a break, home or away, and need that little bit of financial support, get in touch with Newington Credit Union. We're here to help.