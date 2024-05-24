Cooper's Pharmacy Laurel Glen launch Express Locker service

NEW SERVICE: Amy Dickinson collects her prescription using the Express Locker

COOPER'S Pharmacy Laurel Glen have become the latest branch of the chain to launch an Express Locker service.

Express Locker is a tired-and-tested method of prescription collection from Holland, meaning customers will never have to queue again to collect their prescription.

Here is how it works:

Call the pharmacy on 028 90 61999.

We will collect your prescription from your GP surgery, assemble and store it in the express locker.

You will then receive a unique code by text.

Come to the pharmacy and enter your DOB and unique code.

Your prescription will be dispensed from the express locker immediately.

"It's a super-quick, convenient and stress-free way for a patient to pick up their medicines," said Mickey Joe Cooper of Cooper's Pharmacy.

"The customer receives a text to their phone when their prescription is ready and they can then call in at their convenience. There is no need to queue."

You can check out the new Express Locker at Cooper's Pharmacy Laurel Glen, 212a Stewartstown Road, Belfast, BT17 0AH.

