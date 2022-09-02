Council agree to name new bridge after Noah

AT a meeting of Belfast City Council on Thursday, councillors agreed to name a pedestrian and cycle bridge in South Belfast ‘The Noah Donohoe Bridge’.

The bridge’s new name was agreed following an open public call for suggestions last year which resulted in more than 1,000 submissions in support of naming it after Noah.

The 83-metre bridge, which opened in September 2021, links the Lagan Towpath to Annadale Avenue. A ceremony to formally name it is likely to take place later this year.

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Geraldine McAteer, who chaired the council's naming committee for the bridge, said: "The Lagan Gateway project has been one of the most successful projects undertaken by City Council in recent years.

"We now have a new navigation lock and an iconic foot and cycle bridge which connects one part of our city up with the other – and allows our citizens to enjoy both sides of the River Lagan and the wonderful environment that thrives around it.

"It is clearly a peaceful and pleasant destination in our city that enhances the health and well being of our citizens.

Cllr McAteer added that when Council asked the citizens of Belfast to give their suggestions for the naming of the bridge, the overwhelming number of nominations that Council received for the new bridge – by far and away - were for young Noah Donohoe.

"The people of Belfast undoubtedly embraced Noah and took him to their hearts. Naming the Bridge after Noah honours him and it honours our city," she continued.

"It is an honour for our city because I can think of no-one in our city’s recent times who has engendered so much love and affection among our citizens as young Noah Donohoe.

"Most of us will never have met Noah but over the past two years we have gotten to know this beautiful boy, this wonderful young man – his sense of fun, his love of music, basketball, his enjoyment of his school life at St Malachys and his love of his friends, of family, of his mother Fiona.

"We have witnessed the unifying effect he has had on the city - how the citizens of our city irrespective of age, class or creed - came together to search for Noah, to comfort his mother Fiona and to support her rightful appeals for openness, transparency and justice for her son.

"Noah’s mother Fiona has had to bear the most unimaginable burden of sorrow and grief. We know that Fiona and Noah enjoyed happy times walking along the Lagan Towpath together.

"In naming this iconic bridge after Fiona’s son Noah, we celebrate his life and his legacy - the love and affection he engendered and catalysed right across our city.

"As I said earlier, the Bridge is a peaceful, pleasant and joyful destination in our city. It will hopefully now also be a place of loving remembrance, of strength and resilience, of comfort and hope for Fiona, for Noah’s family and for all the citizens of our city."

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Christina Black said: “I welcome the decision by councillors to support the wishes of the public and the Donohoe family to name the bridge in memory of Noah.

“Noah’s tragic death in 2020 shocked the city, and the public’s thoughts and prayers remain with Fiona and the wider Donohoe family as they continue to suffer his loss. Given the ongoing feeling of sadness which continues to be felt by many, it is fitting that this permanent tribute to Noah has now been agreed.”

Noah’s mother, Fiona Donohoe, added: “On behalf of Noah we are very humbled and grateful to the public, for their vote that the Lagan towpath bridge be named after him.

“It is a beautiful tribute and very fitting as Noah and I spent many a summer’s day walking that scenic route together.

“That Noah’s name and memory will be given a permanent place in the heart of our city, is a touching and heartfelt tribute for which we will be eternally grateful.”

The Noah Donohoe Bridge was built as part of the £5.2 million Lagan Gateway project which also saw the Stranmillis Weir refurbished and a new navigation lock installed.

The scheme was supported by Belfast City Council, Ulster Garden Villages, the Department for Communities, the Department for Infrastructure and the Lagan Navigation Trust