BELFAST City Council has published two draft masterplans identifying development opportunities in some of the city's most historic districts.

Communities, developers and local representatives are invited to come on board a consultation process on the future of the Cathedral and Northeast Quarter of the city centre, as well as the Sailortown, Greater Clarendon and City Quays areas.

Consultation on the draft masterplans will continue for a period of 12 weeks, up to Thursday, January 29, and public feedback is very welcome.

The Council's Supplementary Planning Guidance (SPG) supports and clarifies policies included within City Hall's Local Development Plan (LDP). It represents non-statutory planning guidance and is intended to be considered in conjunction with the existing planning framework, as set out in the Belfast LDP.

Councillor Ryan Murphy, Chair of Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee, said: “The Local Development Plan enables Council to develop masterplans to help regenerate key parts of the city.

“These will promote plan-led investment and help to encourage more housing and mixed-use development to support the objectives of the city’s community plan, the Belfast Agenda.

“They include a greater focus in placemaking and a heritage approach that will facilitate the creation of a high-quality environment for future residents and visitors and will provide more greater certainty for inward investment.

“SPG documents have been developed for two Development Opportunity Areas and provide a comprehensive masterplan approach to the future development of both the Sailortown, Greater Clarendon and City Quays areas and the Cathedral and Northeast quarter of the city centre - with an emphasis on placemaking principles and good urban design practice.”

The masterplans are intended to guide developers, communities and local representatives within the planning process and will help in the assessment of planning proposals.

Council has developed 18 SPGs since the Belfast Local Development Plan was adopted in May 2023, providing non-statutory guidance which supports, clarifies and/or illustrates policies contained within the current planning policy framework.

You can get involved in the consultation on the two draft masterplans by going online at belfastcity.gov.uk and searching for 'draft masterplans'.