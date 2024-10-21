Councillor erects 'hazardous pavements' signs

A WEST Belfast councillor has erected a number of signs in the Andersonstown and Glen Road areas warning the public about slippery pavements.

The SDLP's Paul Doherty previously launched a petition calling for the Department for Infrastructure to carry out safety work on the pavements, but after testing the department said no action was needed.

A large number of people have been injured while walking in the area – especially in wet conditions.

Councillor Doherty said: “I outlined repeatedly to the department and the Infrastructure Minister the danger that these pavements pose to the general public. I am hearing on a near daily basis from people who are concerned that they or a loved one may be hurt when walking along the Andersonstown Road, Glen Road and Shaws Road, and despite our best efforts we have hit a brick wall.

“In the absence of any action from the department I have put up these signs to at least warn people to be careful and take care in the area. As we approach winter things are only going to get worse and I fear it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt walking along this road. I was recently contacted by a woman who fell on this road at six months pregnant – that’s how serious this situation is.

“It’s embarrassing that representatives are having to step up and address these issues because the Executive will do nothing about. I’ll do anything within my power to keep people in this community safe and will continue to petition the department until they accept the seriousness of this situation and carry out these much-needed safety works.”