Councillor welcomes bus stop repairs in Lagmore

FIXED: Cllr Joe Duffy has welcomed repairs to the Teeling bus shelter after recent incidents of vandalism

LAGMORE councillor Joe Duffy has welcomed repairs to the bus stop at Teeling Avenue after multiple incidents of vandalism.

The glass in the shelter has now been replaced with a mesh covering in a bid to stop vandalism whilst protecting passengers from the elements.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Cllr Duffy said: "I am thankful to Translink for repairing the bus stop. This is a much-needed facility within the community and it is sad to see that it has been vandalised on numerous occasions in recent months.

"Once again, I would appeal to parents to know where your children are when they are out because we cannot afford to see this vandalism continue.

"As we are approaching the winter months, it is vital that these facilities are left as they are so that particularly our older residents can enjoy the benefit of them."