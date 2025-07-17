Couple charged over murder of Kevin Davidson (34) in South Belfast last year

MURDERED: The body of Kevin Davidson (34) was found last July after a ten-day search

A COUPLE have been charged with the murder of a man in a South Belfast property last year.

Jade Mary Anna Harrison (35) and Colm McClenaghan (32) are jointly charged with murdering Kevin Davidson (34).

Mr Davidson’s body was discovered on July 20 last year, ten days after the PSNI had launched a missing person investigation.

Police officers found Mr Davidson’s body in the rear yard of a house on the Donegall Road under a sleeping bag, which was covered in black bin bags and held down by dumbbell weights. His body was found to have neck injuries and signs of strangulation as well as a knee injury.

The case of Harrison (35), of Donegall Avenue, South Belfast was listed on Wednesday for an update.

A prosecution lawyer told Belfast Magistrates’ Court: “A decision has been taken to prosecute Colm McClenaghan and Jade Harrison for the murder of Kevin Davidson.

”There is outstanding forensic evidence in the case and the preparation of preliminary enquiry (PE) papers has already started.

“It is quite a large file and the directing officer is aware that the defendant is in custody.

“We are asking for four weeks to prepare the PE papers.”

The case was listed for a further update next month.