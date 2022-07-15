Orange bubble burst: Twelfth bonfire at Craigyhill not a World Record

ADJUDICATOR: The controversial bonfire at Craigyhill in Larne will not be considered to be the World Record holder as there was no one there to adjudicate it. Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE Craighyhill bonfire in Larne will not be considered as having broken the World Record for the tallest bonfire as there was no one there from Guinness World Records to adjudicate it — and that's official.

The pyre which reportedly stood at 202ft is thought to be just over three feet taller than the current world record which was set in Austria in 2019, and was constructed of pallets which are believed to be the property of French company La Pallette Rouge and Brambles.

Craigyhill Bonfire, Larne. A world record! 🇬🇧🔥 pic.twitter.com/j5nHF3rbcT — Rangers FC & Linfield FC (@bluesbrothers86) July 12, 2022

The PSNI told the Andersonstown News it has received no complaints about the use of pallets belonging to the multinational logistics companies on the bonfire and had no plans to investigate.

Congratulations to the team behind the world record breaking bonfire at Craigyhill, Larne and to all those who organised events across East Antrim to commemorate the lighting of the beacons.



I wish all my constituents a happy, peaceful and glorious 12th of July 🟣🟠 pic.twitter.com/fUZdHyuBCW — Sammy Wilson MP 🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@eastantrimmp) July 12, 2022

When contacted by belfastmedia.com, a spokesperson for the Guinness World Records said: "We did not have an adjudicator at the Craigyhill bonfire in Larne earlier this week and it has not currently been officially confirmed as a record by Guinness World Records.

"The tallest bonfire is 60.64 m (198 ft 11 in), and was achieved by Hofstalder Funkenzunft Lustenau (Austria) in Lustenau, Austria, on 16 March 2019."

Hundreds of loyalists took part in the perilous building of the Twelfth bonfire without even basic health and safety measures in the belief that it would be recognised as the tallest pyre in the world.