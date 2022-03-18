Cranmore pupils get top marks for Ukraine day

Cranmore Integrated Primary was awash with blue and yellow today as the school hosted a day in aid of the people of Ukraine.

'Blue and Yellow' day saw pupils and teachers dispense with their uniforms and workwear, instead donning the Ukrainian colours while each making a donation to charities helping those impacted by war.

With many schools still off following the St. Patrick's day break, Cranmore Integrated filled their day with prize draws, movies and more to raise awareness and funds for a good cause.

Pupils put on a fantastic array of blue and yellow outfits, including some 30 Primary 1 pupils who dressed up as 'Minions' from the Universal Pictures hit, Despicable Me.

Cranmore Integrated Pupils celebrate 'Blue and Yellow Day'

Commenting on the initiative, Primary 6 teacher Andrew Duggan said: "The war in Ukraine is a subject that's very difficult for the children to avoid at the moment; it's on the news, they come in regularly talking about it, so it's something we wanted to help them understand in a age-appropriate way.

"It has happened a lot before where the kids have talked about things and they wanted to do something to help. A lot of children and a lot of members had asked what we can do to help.

"We know what we can do is very limited, but we wanted to show our support. As an integrated school we speak to the kids about community, how we can help each other, and how that extends beyond our local community and how we can help people further afield.

"This seemed like something fun that we could do. We asked the children for a minimum donation of £3 and the vast majority of kids have come in giving a lot more."

Cranmore Integrated Principal, William Doherty, said: "Kids are just so aware of what's going on in Ukraine and it's pretty worrying for them.

"For us as an Integrated school, we remind our kids that in our past and in parts of the world that there is conflict and that there is trouble and that it's always better to resolve that through cooperation and understanding rather than violence."

Mr Doherty xpressed his pride in seeing pupils take the initiative in supporting the people of Ukraine.

"Part of our ethos is about giving our kids a voice, and that voice needs to be heard," he said.

"As they move on in life we hope that they leave here educated, but also with a sense of justice and a desire to make the city, the country and the world a better place."